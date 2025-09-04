Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BHEL bags Rs 2,600-cr equipment supply order from MB Power

BHEL bags Rs 2,600-cr equipment supply order from MB Power

Image
Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) said it has accepted a letter of intent (LoI) worth about Rs 2,600 crore from MB Power (Madhya Pradesh) for the supply of key equipment for its 1x800 MW Anuppur thermal power project in Madhya Pradesh.

The scope of the LoI includes the supply of a boiler, turbine, generator, and associated auxiliaries, along with control and instrumentation. The project will be based on supercritical technology. The boiler will be manufactured at BHELs Trichy plant, while the turbine generator will be produced at the companys Haridwar facility. The supply is scheduled to be completed in 58 months.

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is an integrated power plant equipment manufacturer engaged in the design, engineering, manufacturing, erection, testing, commissioning, and servicing of a diverse range of products and systems.

The companys consolidated net loss widened to Rs 445.50 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with a net loss of Rs 211.40 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations saw a marginal year-on-year (YoY) increase of 0.03%, reaching Rs 5,486.91 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) rose 0.32% to Rs 217.60 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Surges 6.01%, BSE Auto index Gains 3.3%

Stock Alert: SPML Infra, BHEL, RailTel Corporation of India, Asian Hotels, Epigral

Mistral Solutions bags development contract worth USD 1 million

GST on electronics, small cars and bikes brought down to 18%

Angel One spurts after client base climbs 26% YoY in Aug'25

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 9:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story