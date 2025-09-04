BHEL bags Rs 2,600-cr equipment supply order from MB Power

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) said it has accepted a letter of intent (LoI) worth about Rs 2,600 crore from MB Power (Madhya Pradesh) for the supply of key equipment for its 1x800 MW Anuppur thermal power project in Madhya Pradesh.The scope of the LoI includes the supply of a boiler, turbine, generator, and associated auxiliaries, along with control and instrumentation. The project will be based on supercritical technology. The boiler will be manufactured at BHELs Trichy plant, while the turbine generator will be produced at the companys Haridwar facility. The supply is scheduled to be completed in 58 months.
Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is an integrated power plant equipment manufacturer engaged in the design, engineering, manufacturing, erection, testing, commissioning, and servicing of a diverse range of products and systems.
The companys consolidated net loss widened to Rs 445.50 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with a net loss of Rs 211.40 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations saw a marginal year-on-year (YoY) increase of 0.03%, reaching Rs 5,486.91 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.
Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) rose 0.32% to Rs 217.60 on the BSE.
