Angel One spurts after client base climbs 26% YoY in Aug'25

Angel One spurts after client base climbs 26% YoY in Aug'25

Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Angel One added 1.61% to Rs 2,307.95 after the firm announced that its client base jumped 26% to 33.57 million in August 2025, compared with 26.65 million in August 2024.

The companys client base rose 1.5% in August 2025 from 33.06 million in July 2025.

Gross client acquisition dropped 39.3% to 0.55 million in August 2025 as against 0.90 million in August 2024.

Angel One reported an Average Daily Turnover (ADTO), based on Notional Turnover, of Rs 4,584,100 crore in August 2025. This reflects a 10.5% month-on-month (MoM) growth and a 2.2% year-on-year (YoY) increase. The ADTO from the Futures & Options (F&O) segment stood at Rs 44,51,100 crore for the month, marking a 9.9% MoM increase and a 0.8% YoY rise.

Based on option premium turnover, the Average Daily Turnover (ADTO) in the cash segment declined to Rs 6,900 crore in August 2025, down 7.2% month-on-month (MoM) and 27.5% year-on-year (YoY). In contrast, the commodity segment reported a significantly higher ADTO of Rs 1,26,100 crore, marking an increase of 36.1% MoM and 107.5% YoY.

Angel One is the largest listed retail stockbroking house in India in terms of active clients on NSE. The company provides brokerage and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares, and distribution of third-party financial products to its clients. The brokerage and allied services are offered through online and digital platforms and a network of authorized persons.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 60.89% to Rs 114.47 crore on an 18.85% fall in total revenue from operations to Rs 1,140.5 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

