Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Surges 6.01%, BSE Auto index Gains 3.3%

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd gained 6.01% today to trade at Rs 3481.9. The BSE Auto index is up 3.3% to quote at 59638.8. The index is up 11.76 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, MRF Ltd increased 3.16% and Eicher Motors Ltd added 2.69% on the day. The BSE Auto index went up 1.71 % over last one year compared to the 1.09% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has added 8.46% over last one month compared to 11.76% gain in BSE Auto index and 0.92% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 21041 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.24 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3539.25 on 04 Sep 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2360.45 on 07 Apr 2025.