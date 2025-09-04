Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mistral Solutions bags development contract worth USD 1 million

Mistral Solutions bags development contract worth USD 1 million

Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
AXISCADES Technologies announced that its subsidiary, Mistral Solutions has secured a couple of small pilot contracts. Although modest in scale, these contracts are significant, they represent engagements with two of the world's largest hyperscalers and offer annuity revenue as well as exponential growth potential.

The company said, "To support these initiatives, we have committed to developing world-class infrastructure in Bangalore, including an Acoustic Lab and a 3D printed PCB prototype facility. Additionally, we are establishing a front-end engineering team in the United States."

This contract pertains to the development of production line testing equipment intended for global contract manufacturers supporting one of two hyperscaler clients. Additionally, it involves the creation of development test apparatus for audio products associated with the other hyperscaler. The initial estimated value of this pilot program is approximately $1 million USD.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

