GST on electronics, small cars and bikes brought down to 18%

Motorcycles of engine capacity upto 350 cc will attract a GST rate of 18% while motorcycles of engine capacity exceeding 350 cc attract a GST rate of 40%.
Tractors, other than road tractors for semi-trailers of engine capacity more than 1800 cc, attract a GST rate of 5%. However, road tractors for semi-trailers, with engine capacity more than 1800 cc attract a GST rate of 18%. It has been reduced from 28%.
The GST rate on three-wheelers classified under HSN 8703 is 18%. It has been reduced from 28%.
The GST rate on all small cars has been reduced from 28% to 18%. For the purposes of GST, small cars means Petrol, LPG, or CNG cars with engine capacity up to 1200 cc and length up to 4000 mm and Diesel cars with engine capacity up to 1500 cc and length up to 4000 mm.
The new GST rate on mid-size and big cars i.e vehicles exceeding 1500 cc or length exceeding 4000mm will be 40% with no compensation cess.
Further, motor vehicles in the category of Utility Vehicles, by whatever name called including Sports Utility Vehicles (SUV), Multi Utility Vehicles (MUV), Multi-purpose Vehicles (MPV) or Cross-Over Utility Vehicles (XUV), with an engine capacity exceeding 1500 cc, length exceeding 4000 mm, and ground clearance of 170 mm and above, will also attract a GST rate of 40% without any cess.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app