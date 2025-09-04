Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: SPML Infra, BHEL, RailTel Corporation of India, Asian Hotels, Epigral

Stock Alert: SPML Infra, BHEL, RailTel Corporation of India, Asian Hotels, Epigral

Image
Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Securities in F&O Ban:

RBL Bank shares are banned from F&O trading on 4 September 2025.

GST Reforms:

The GST Council approved the significant rate cuts on several essential items. Effective from September 22nd, the new rates aim to boost consumption by shifting to a two-slab structure of 5% and 18%, abolishing the 12% and 28% rates. A special 40% GST slab has been introduced for super luxury and sin goods.

Cement stocks, Coal India, apparel makers, footwear brands, consumer durables, and auto stocksall of these will be in focus after the revised GST rate announcements. On the flip side, the exemption from GST for insurance policies and an increase in the rate for beverages will put these stocks under the spotlight as well.

Result Today:

Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle, 3B Films, SGL Resources and Grovy India are set to announce quarterly results today.

Stocks to Watch:

SPML Infra has appointed Abhinandan Sethi as managing director (MD) for a term of five consecutive years, effective 3 September 2025.

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has received a letter of intent (LoI) worth Rs 2,600 crore from MB Power (Madhya Pradesh) for the supply of key equipment for its upcoming power project.

RailTel Corporation of India has secured a work order worth Rs 14.94 crore for the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning (SITC) of an IP-based CCTV surveillance system at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Asian Hotels (North) has announced the appointment of Arjun Raghavendra Murlidharan as the chairman of its board of directors, effective 13 September 2025.

Epigral has announced that Sanjay Surendra Jain has resigned from his position as chief financial officer (CFO), with effect from 30 September 2025.

GHV Infra has received a letter of intent (LoI) worth Rs 120 crore for the integrated redevelopment of a railway station under the South Eastern Railway zone in Jharkhand.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mistral Solutions bags development contract worth USD 1 million

GST on electronics, small cars and bikes brought down to 18%

Angel One spurts after client base climbs 26% YoY in Aug'25

GST reduced to 5% or NIL for food and agri products

Insurance policies exempted from tax; life saving drugs and medical devices reduced to 5%

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 8:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story