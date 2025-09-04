Stock Alert: SPML Infra, BHEL, RailTel Corporation of India, Asian Hotels, Epigral

RBL Bank shares are banned from F&O trading on 4 September 2025.

GST Reforms:

The GST Council approved the significant rate cuts on several essential items. Effective from September 22nd, the new rates aim to boost consumption by shifting to a two-slab structure of 5% and 18%, abolishing the 12% and 28% rates. A special 40% GST slab has been introduced for super luxury and sin goods.

Cement stocks, Coal India, apparel makers, footwear brands, consumer durables, and auto stocksall of these will be in focus after the revised GST rate announcements. On the flip side, the exemption from GST for insurance policies and an increase in the rate for beverages will put these stocks under the spotlight as well.

Result Today: Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle, 3B Films, SGL Resources and Grovy India are set to announce quarterly results today. Stocks to Watch: SPML Infra has appointed Abhinandan Sethi as managing director (MD) for a term of five consecutive years, effective 3 September 2025. Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has received a letter of intent (LoI) worth Rs 2,600 crore from MB Power (Madhya Pradesh) for the supply of key equipment for its upcoming power project. RailTel Corporation of India has secured a work order worth Rs 14.94 crore for the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning (SITC) of an IP-based CCTV surveillance system at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).