Prajay Engineers Syndicate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 23.66 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 6:17 PM IST
Sales rise 127.72% to Rs 26.37 crore

Net loss of Prajay Engineers Syndicate reported to Rs 23.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 127.72% to Rs 26.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 38.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 9.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 92.62% to Rs 57.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales26.3711.58 128 57.4629.83 93 OPM %-91.77-125.04 --63.70-67.18 - PBDT-23.021.47 PL -35.46-5.09 -597 PBT-23.970.48 PL -39.26-9.13 -330 NP-23.660.46 PL -38.95-9.13 -327

First Published: May 28 2024 | 6:06 PM IST

