Dhanlaxmi Fabrics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.46 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 62.62% to Rs 6.09 crore

Net Loss of Dhanlaxmi Fabrics reported to Rs 2.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 62.62% to Rs 6.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 7.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 76.47% to Rs 19.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 84.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

6.0916.2919.9384.69-49.752.58-35.325.42-2.600.21-5.764.15-2.65-0.57-6.611.09-2.46-0.36-7.720.37

