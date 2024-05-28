Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dhanlaxmi Fabrics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.46 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Dhanlaxmi Fabrics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.46 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 6:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 62.62% to Rs 6.09 crore

Net Loss of Dhanlaxmi Fabrics reported to Rs 2.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 62.62% to Rs 6.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 7.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 76.47% to Rs 19.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 84.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales6.0916.29 -63 19.9384.69 -76 OPM %-49.752.58 --35.325.42 - PBDT-2.600.21 PL -5.764.15 PL PBT-2.65-0.57 -365 -6.611.09 PL NP-2.46-0.36 -583 -7.720.37 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Dhanlaxmi Fabrics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.91 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Dhanlaxmi Cotex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.40 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Dhanlaxmi Cotex reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.92 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Dhanlaxmi Bank standalone net profit declines 91.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Dhanlaxmi Bank standalone net profit declines 85.96% in the December 2023 quarter

Sharat Industries consolidated net profit rises 28.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Prevest Denpro standalone net profit declines 8.81% in the March 2024 quarter

Asahi Songwon Colors reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.95 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Centenial Surgical Suture standalone net profit rises 35.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Shri Kalyan Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 28 2024 | 6:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story