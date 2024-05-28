Sales decline 17.25% to Rs 361.47 croreNet profit of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals declined 70.76% to Rs 11.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 40.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.25% to Rs 361.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 436.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 57.53% to Rs 31.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 75.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.36% to Rs 1540.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1476.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
