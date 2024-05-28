Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pondy Oxides & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 70.76% in the March 2024 quarter

Pondy Oxides &amp; Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 70.76% in the March 2024 quarter

May 28 2024
Sales decline 17.25% to Rs 361.47 crore

Net profit of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals declined 70.76% to Rs 11.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 40.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.25% to Rs 361.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 436.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 57.53% to Rs 31.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 75.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.36% to Rs 1540.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1476.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales361.47436.83 -17 1540.601476.18 4 OPM %4.825.34 -4.565.22 - PBDT17.0721.32 -20 57.2074.46 -23 PBT14.2517.45 -18 44.0163.37 -31 NP11.9540.87 -71 31.8775.05 -58

May 28 2024

