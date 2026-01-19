BHEL Q3 PAT skyrockets 190% YoY to Rs 390 cr

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) consolidated net profit surged 189.82% to Rs 390.40 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 134.70 crore in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 16.43% year on year to Rs 8,473.10 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 519.83 crore, up 190.81%, compared with Rs 178.75 crore posted in same quarter last year.

Total expenses increased 13.34% YoY to Rs 8,188.26 crore in the December 2025 quarter. The cost of materials & services stood at Rs 6,058.80 crore (up 23.77%), while employee benefits expenses were at Rs 1,530.71 crore (up 3.28% YoY) during the period under review.

On the segmental front, revenue from the power business stood at Rs 6,322.36 crore (up 13.13% YoY) and revenue from industry stood at Rs 21,50.74 crore (up 27.36% YoY) during the period under review. Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is an integrated power plant equipment manufacturer, engaged in the design, engineering, manufacturing, erection, testing, commissioning, and servicing of a diverse range of products and systems. The company caters to key sectors of the Indian economy, including power, transmission, industry, transportation, renewable energy, oil & gas, and defence. BHEL is the flagship engineering and manufacturing enterprise of India and is owned and operated by the Government of India.