Bhilangana Hydro Power standalone net profit rises 47.45% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.22% to Rs 26.55 crore

Net profit of Bhilangana Hydro Power rose 47.45% to Rs 21.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.22% to Rs 26.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 27.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.26.5527.7276.2762.0520.7115.9619.3314.1921.0714.29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News