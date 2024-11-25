OPG Power Generation Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 37.95% to Rs 436.05 crore

Net loss of OPG Power Generation Pvt reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 25.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 37.95% to Rs 436.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 316.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.436.05316.104.7418.1521.8550.829.5730.18-0.0525.11

