Mount Housing & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.64 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.01 croreNet Loss of Mount Housing & Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.010.02 -50 OPM %-3500.00-600.00 -PBDT-0.62-0.15 -313 PBT-0.63-0.17 -271 NP-0.64-0.19 -237
Powered by Capital Market - Live News