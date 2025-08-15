Bhilwara Spinners reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.14 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 77.92% to Rs 2.67 crore

Net loss of Bhilwara Spinners reported to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 77.92% to Rs 2.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2.6712.098.6111.66-0.551.43-1.601.41-2.141.66

