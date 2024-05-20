Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bhilwara Technical Textiles reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.10 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Bhilwara Technical Textiles reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.10 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales rise 214.50% to Rs 4.12 crore

Net profit of Bhilwara Technical Textiles reported to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 214.50% to Rs 4.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 12.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.68% to Rs 14.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales4.121.31 215 14.3712.53 15 OPM %-1.94-203.05 -0.28-41.18 - PBDT3.20-2.23 LP 13.23-3.49 LP PBT3.19-2.23 LP 13.23-3.50 LP NP3.10-2.29 LP 12.88-4.07 LP

First Published: May 20 2024 | 1:43 PM IST

