Bikaji Foods International consolidated net profit rises 15.36% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Bikaji Foods International rose 15.36% to Rs 79.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 69.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.76% to Rs 814.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 703.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.814.91703.9715.7315.16135.39111.66111.6793.0879.7869.16

