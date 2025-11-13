Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India standalone net profit rises 39.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 46.28% to Rs 233.90 crore

Net profit of Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India rose 39.78% to Rs 62.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 45.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 46.28% to Rs 233.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 159.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.233.90159.9036.3439.4687.4063.9084.1062.4062.9045.00

