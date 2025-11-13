Kore Digital standalone net profit declines 37.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 42.83% to Rs 23.47 crore

Net profit of Kore Digital declined 37.05% to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 42.83% to Rs 23.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 41.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.23.4741.0515.308.333.503.351.832.971.412.24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News