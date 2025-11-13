Healthcare Global Enterprises standalone net profit declines 39.94% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.86% to Rs 344.41 crore

Net profit of Healthcare Global Enterprises declined 39.94% to Rs 10.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.86% to Rs 344.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 328.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.344.41328.4518.0918.7544.7650.7914.6022.9110.7817.95

