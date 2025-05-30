Bimetal Bearings consolidated net profit declines 7.37% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.43% to Rs 64.11 crore

Net profit of Bimetal Bearings declined 7.37% to Rs 2.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.43% to Rs 64.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 60.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.51% to Rs 11.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.32% to Rs 239.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 233.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

64.1160.81239.08233.676.275.335.895.164.904.9819.7220.032.622.9611.8212.652.642.8511.2510.18

