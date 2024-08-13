Bimetal Bearings consolidated net profit rises 10.99% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.93% to Rs 58.28 crore

Net profit of Bimetal Bearings rose 10.99% to Rs 4.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 0.93% to Rs 58.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 58.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.58.2858.838.056.977.036.525.244.764.043.64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp