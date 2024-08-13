Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bimetal Bearings consolidated net profit rises 10.99% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:27 AM IST
Sales decline 0.93% to Rs 58.28 crore

Net profit of Bimetal Bearings rose 10.99% to Rs 4.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 0.93% to Rs 58.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 58.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales58.2858.83 -1 OPM %8.056.97 -PBDT7.036.52 8 PBT5.244.76 10 NP4.043.64 11

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

