Starlineps Enterprises standalone net profit rises 819.35% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 354.91% to Rs 17.15 croreNet profit of Starlineps Enterprises rose 819.35% to Rs 2.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 354.91% to Rs 17.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales17.153.77 355 OPM %22.1611.41 -PBDT3.930.43 814 PBT3.930.43 814 NP2.850.31 819
