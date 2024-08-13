Starlineps Enterprises standalone net profit rises 819.35% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 354.91% to Rs 17.15 crore

Net profit of Starlineps Enterprises rose 819.35% to Rs 2.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 354.91% to Rs 17.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.17.153.7722.1611.413.930.433.930.432.850.31

