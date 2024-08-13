Vibrant Global Capital standalone net profit rises 104.34% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 49.82% to Rs 21.05 croreNet profit of Vibrant Global Capital rose 104.34% to Rs 13.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 49.82% to Rs 21.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales21.0514.05 50 OPM %74.0159.07 -PBDT15.698.18 92 PBT15.698.18 92 NP13.656.68 104
