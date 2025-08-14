Bimetal Bearings consolidated net profit rises 4.95% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.96% to Rs 71.66 crore

Net profit of Bimetal Bearings rose 4.95% to Rs 4.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 22.96% to Rs 71.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 58.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.71.6658.287.558.057.477.035.475.244.244.04

