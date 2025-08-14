Globale Tessile reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 94.45% to Rs 1.04 crore

Net loss of Globale Tessile reported to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 94.45% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1.0418.74-31.733.04-0.470.52-0.470.52-0.360.43

