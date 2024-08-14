Binayaka Tex Processors standalone net profit declines 52.17% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.32% to Rs 52.56 croreNet profit of Binayaka Tex Processors declined 52.17% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 13.32% to Rs 52.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 60.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales52.5660.64 -13 OPM %5.404.98 -PBDT1.892.33 -19 PBT0.621.35 -54 NP0.440.92 -52
