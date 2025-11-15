Speciality Restaurants registers PAT of Rs 46 crore in Q2

Speciality Restaurants has reported 70.8% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 46.09 crore on a 11.6% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,164.38 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.
Total expenses for the period under review amounted to Rs 1,144.46 crore, up 9.8% YoY. This was due to higher cost of food and beverages consumed (up 7.9% YoY), higher employee expenses (up 9.3% YoY) and higher other expenses (up 8.0% YoY).
Profit before tax in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 55.43 crore, up by 53.1% from Rs 36.19 crore posted in Q2 FY25.
Speciality Restaurants is now one of the largest fine-dining restaurant chains in India. Its brands, Mainland China, Asia Kitchen by Mainland China, Riyasat, Barishh, Episode One, Oh! Calcutta, Sigree/Sigree Global Grill, Haka, Flame & Grill, CafMezzuna, and Hoppipola offer a variety of cuisines and dining formats. Sweet Bengal and Dariole are companys confectionary brand.
The scrip shed 0.32% to end at Rs 123.50 on the BSE on Friday.
