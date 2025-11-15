ESAF Small Finance Bank receives upgrade in ESG rating

ESAF Small Finance Bank announced that CareEdge ESG ratings (SEBI Registered ESG Rating Provider) has upgraded the ESG Rating of the Bank from the existing ESG Rating of 'CareEdge-ESG 2 with an overall rating score of 68.1' to ESG Rating of 'CareEdge - ESG1 with an overall rating score of 75.4'.

