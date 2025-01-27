Biocon achieves 6 point increase in its S&P Global ESG score to 69 for 2024

Biocon announced its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) scores as assessed by S&P Global's Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) for 2024. Biocon achieved a notable improvement with an S&P Global ESG Score of 69 in 2024, up 6 points from 63 in 2023. This places the Company in the 98th percentile among its global biotechnology industry peers. Biocon achieved an ESG Score of 76 in the Environmental Dimension, 74 in the Social Dimension, and 62 in the Governance & Economic Dimension.

Biocon's subsidiary Biocon Biologics Limited, which also participated independently in the assessment for the first time, reported an S&P Global ESG Score core of 53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News