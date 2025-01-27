Stock Alert: JSW Steel, Indigo, ICICI Bank, DLF, Yes Bank , Aditya Birla Real Estate

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Bandhan Bank, Can Fin Homes, Dixon Technologies (India), L&T Finance, Manappuram Finance, Mahanagar Gas, RBL Bank.

Earnings Today:

Coal India, Tata Steel, Indian Oil Corporation of India (IOCL), 360 One WAM, Adani Total Gas, Adani Wilmar, Apollo Pipes, Astec Life Sciences, Aurionpro Solutions, Canara Bank, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, Emami, Epigral, Kaynes Technology India, LT Foods, Mahindra Logistics, Nitin Spinners, Petronet LNG, Wonderla Holidays, Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services will declare their results later today.

Stocks to Watch:

JSW Steel reported 70.65% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 719 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 2,450 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 1.32% YoY to Rs 40,793 crore during the quarter.

Interglobe Aviation (Indigo) reported 18.3% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,448.8 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 2,998.1 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 13.7% to Rs 22,110.70 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 19,452.15 crore in Q3 FY24.

Also Read

DLFs consolidated net profit surged 61.24% to Rs 1,058.73 crore on 5.72% rise in total income to Rs 1,737.47 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

ICICI Banks standalone net profit increased 14.81% to Rs 11,792.42 crore on 13.03% rise in total income to Rs 48,367.87 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Yes Bank reported 164.52% surge in standalone net profit to Rs 612.27 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 231.46 crore posted in Q3 FY24. The banks total income jumped 14.20% YoY to Rs 9,341.15 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Aditya Birla Real Estate said that its wholly owned subsidiary Birla Estates (BEPL) has entered into a joint venture agreement with Mitsubishi Estate Co. (MEC) for developing a residential housing development in Southeast Bengaluru.

Ceigall India emerged as lowest bidder for a project worth Rs 865 crore in Punjab.

KEC International has secured new orders worth Rs 1,445 crore for transmission & distribution (T&D) projects in India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News