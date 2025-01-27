India's forex reserves touch 11-month low

The forex reserves had increased to an all-time high of $704.885 billion in end-September.
For the week ended January 17, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $2.878 billion to $533.133 billion, the data released on Friday showed.
Gold reserves increased by $1.063 million to $68.947 billion during the week. The special drawing rights (SDRs) were up by $01 million to $17.782 billion, the RBI said.
Indias reserve position with the IMF was down by $74 million at $4.122 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.
