Uttarakhand becomes first state to implement Uniform Civil Code

Uttarakhand has become the first state in India to enforce the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), with the law coming into effect today, 27 January 2025. The UCC aims to standardize personal civil laws, ensuring a uniform legal framework for marriage, divorce, succession, and inheritance for all citizens, except those belonging to scheduled tribes.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami confirmed that all necessary preparations, including the approval of rules and training of officials, have been completed. He stated that the UCC seeks to eliminate disparities in personal laws based on caste, religion, and gender, promoting equality under the law.

The implementation of the UCC was a key electoral promise made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, which resulted in the party securing a second consecutive term. The state cabinet recently approved the rules and regulations for the UCC's implementation and authorized the Chief Minister to finalize the date for its enforcement.

Under the new law, the registration of all marriages and live-in relationships will be mandatory. The UCC applies to all residents of the state, irrespective of their religion, but excludes scheduled tribes, who will continue to be governed by their own customs and traditions.

The move has been met with mixed reactions. Supporters argue that it promotes gender justice and equality, while critics have raised concerns about its potential impact on cultural and religious practices. As the first state to adopt the UCC, Uttarakhand's implementation will be closely watched, with potential implications for other states considering similar reforms.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News