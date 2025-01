Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds standalone net profit rises 30.81% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 67.49% to Rs 127.86 crore

Net profit of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds rose 30.81% to Rs 9.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 67.49% to Rs 127.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 76.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.127.8676.347.7712.089.348.379.137.999.006.88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News