Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Biocon Biologics inks settlement and license agreement with Amgen Inc.

Biocon Biologics inks settlement and license agreement with Amgen Inc.

Image
Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

For commercialization of Bosaya? and Aukelso? in United States

Biocon Biologics, subsidiary of Biocon, announced a settlement and license agreement with Amgen Inc. that clears the path for the commercialization of Bosaya (denosumab-kyqq) and Aukelso (denosumab-kyqq) in the United States.

Bosaya 60 mg/mL injection in a single-dose prefilled syringe (PFS) and Aukelso 120 mg/1.7 mL (70 mg/mL injection for subcutaneous use in a single-dose vial, are biosimilars to Amgen's Prolia and Xgeva, respectively. These products are used in the treatment of osteoporosis and cancer-related bone conditions.

Biocon Biologics and Amgen executed the settlement agreement to resolve the pending patent litigation at the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

The agreement enables Biocon Biologics to launch BOSAYA and AUKELSO in the U.S. from October 1, 2025. The other terms of the settlement remain confidential.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bajaj Auto September sales volumes jump 9%

Epack Prefab Technologies tumbles on debut

Bajaj Auto gains on posting 9% YoY rise in Sept'25 auto sales

Nifty above 24,650; media shares advance

Epack Prefab Technologies IPO ends with subscription of 3.07 times

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story