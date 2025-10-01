Biocon Biologics inks settlement and license agreement with Amgen Inc.

For commercialization of Bosaya? and Aukelso? in United States

Biocon Biologics, subsidiary of Biocon, announced a settlement and license agreement with Amgen Inc. that clears the path for the commercialization of Bosaya (denosumab-kyqq) and Aukelso (denosumab-kyqq) in the United States.

Bosaya 60 mg/mL injection in a single-dose prefilled syringe (PFS) and Aukelso 120 mg/1.7 mL (70 mg/mL injection for subcutaneous use in a single-dose vial, are biosimilars to Amgen's Prolia and Xgeva, respectively. These products are used in the treatment of osteoporosis and cancer-related bone conditions.

Biocon Biologics and Amgen executed the settlement agreement to resolve the pending patent litigation at the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.