Cyient DLM extends its partnership with German aircraft manufacturer - Deutsche Aircraft

Cyient DLM to design, develop and manufacture Cabin Management Systems

Cyient DLM has expanded its strategic partnership with Deutsche Aircraft, a prominent German regional aircraft manufacturer. Through this collaboration, Cyient DLM will undertake the design, development and manufacturing of the Cabin Management System (CMS) for the D328eco, a next-generation 40-seater regional turboprop. This collaboration marks a significant milestone, as it will be one of Deutsche Aircraft's first electronics programmes designed and manufactured entirely in India, in support of the Make in India initiative.

The CMS chosen by Deutsche Aircraft boasts a user-friendly touchscreen interface, allowing crew members and passengers to effortlessly control various functions, including cabin lighting, passenger signs and lavatory operations. With a focus on enhancing passenger well-being, the CMS enables the easy adjustment of lighting intensity, tailored to activities such as working in-flight or encouraging rest and relaxation.

Leveraging their extensive aerospace expertise, Cyient DLM and Cyient aim to deliver a unique CMS solution for this class of aircraft. The system integrates multiple sensors and utilities to ensure ease of operation, safety and an improved user experience. This upcoming project is also a significant achievement for the Indian aerospace ecosystem, demonstrating its capability to develop and certify advanced products. The CMS will be constructed with a scalable and modular architecture, utilising the latest technology in displays and control electronics.

