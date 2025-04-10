Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rites inks MoU with DP World for logistics infrastructure development

Rites inks MoU with DP World for logistics infrastructure development

Image
Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Rites announced that it has entered into a transformative memorandum of understanding (MoU) with DP World to explore potential opportunities for collaboration in the development of trade, logistics, and infrastructure projects.

The MoU aims to foster mutual collaboration by exploring joint opportunities in infrastructure development, including ports, multimodal logistics parks, free trade zones, rail connectivity projects, and logistics infrastructure services.

DP World is a multinational logistics company based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. It specializes in cargo logistics, port terminal operations, maritime services, and free trade zones.

RITES, a Miniratna (Category-I) Schedule 'A' public sector enterprise, is a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach. As of 31st December 2024, the Government of India held a 72.20% stake in the company.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 16.7% to Rs 100.09 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 120.14 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales declined 15.7% to Rs 575.76 crore during the quarter.

Shares of Rites declined 1.21% to Rs 215.60 on Wednesday, 9 April 2025.

Also Read

Fresh arrest warrant issued against Sheikh Hasina, daughter in graft case

Xiaomi X Pro series QLED TVs launched in India: Check price, offers, more

India seeks quick trade deal with US after Donald Trump pauses tariffs

LIVE news updates: SC to hear pleas challenging validity of Waqf Act on April 16

Vivo V50e smartphone with AI-powered tools launched: Price, specs, and more

The Indian stock market is closed today in observance of Shri Mahavir Jayanti.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dollar index loiters around six-month lows; CPI data in focus

Avalon Tech board approves investment in Zepco Technologies

Cyient DLM extends its partnership with German aircraft manufacturer - Deutsche Aircraft

JSL Super Steel signs Power Purchase Agreement with Sunsure Energy

Biocon Biologics receives USFDA approval for Jobevne (Biosimilar Bevacizumab)

First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story