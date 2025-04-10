Avalon Tech board approves investment in Zepco Technologies

Avalon Technologies has announced that its board of directors has approved a proposal to invest in Zepco Technologies (Zepco).

The investment aims to create collaboration between the two companies, combining Avalons expertise with Zepcos technology and design capabilities to explore new opportunities, develop manufacturing capabilities, and build customer relationships.

Zepco specializes in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of motors, motor drives, controllers, and power solutions. These products serve various industries, including drones, electric vehicles, and defense. As of today, Zepcos total paid-up capital stands at Rs 5,27,87,770, and its revenue from operations for the period between 1 April 2023 and 31 March 2024 is Rs 4,21,79,000.

Avalon will invest in Zepco by subscribing to equity shares and compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) at a price of Rs 306.55 per security, inclusive of premium, with a face value of Rs 10, through cash consideration.

The acquisition is expected to be completed within 3 to 4 weeks. Following the investment, Avalon will hold 4.05% of Zepco's fully diluted paid-up capital.

The company clarified that the investment does not fall under the category of related party transactions, and neither the promoter/promoter group nor the group companies of Avalon have any interest in Zepco.

Avalon Technologies is one of Indias leading fully integrated Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) companies with end-to-end operations in delivering box-build solutions in India, with a focus on high-value precision-engineered products. Through a unique global delivery model, the company provides a full-stack product and solution suite, right from printed circuit board design and assembly to end-to-end box build of electronic systems.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 265.1% to Rs 23.99 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 6.57 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 31.1% to Rs 280.85 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Also Read

Shares of Avalon Technologies slipped 1.22% to Rs 759.40 on Wednesday, 9 April 2025. The Indian stock market is closed today on account of Shri Mahavir Jayanti.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News