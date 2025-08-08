Biocon consolidated net profit declines 95.24% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.82% to Rs 3910.10 crore

Net profit of Biocon declined 95.24% to Rs 31.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 659.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.82% to Rs 3910.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3376.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.3910.103376.1019.1518.38551.901518.9096.901113.5031.40659.70

