KRBL consolidated net profit rises 73.96% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.12% to Rs 1584.35 crore

Net profit of KRBL rose 73.96% to Rs 150.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 86.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 32.12% to Rs 1584.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1199.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1584.351199.1812.169.78223.61134.20201.55114.02150.5886.56

