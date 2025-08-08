Balu Forge Industries consolidated net profit rises 66.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.02% to Rs 233.20 crore

Net profit of Balu Forge Industries rose 66.90% to Rs 57.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 34.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 33.02% to Rs 233.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 175.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.233.20175.3130.9924.6471.7342.7170.0441.9257.0334.17

