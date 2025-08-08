Comfort Intech consolidated net profit declines 38.26% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 47.84% to Rs 20.30 crore

Net profit of Comfort Intech declined 38.26% to Rs 5.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 47.84% to Rs 20.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 38.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.20.3038.927.985.192.704.442.474.215.108.26

