Axis Solutions consolidated net profit declines 82.62% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Axis Solutions declined 82.62% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 20.04% to Rs 27.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

