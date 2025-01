Biocon consolidated net profit declines 96.20% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.32% to Rs 3773.00 crore

Net profit of Biocon declined 96.20% to Rs 25.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 660.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 6.32% to Rs 3773.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3548.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.3773.003548.7019.9325.44563.201201.50137.80787.0025.10660.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News