Prestige Projects Pvt standalone net profit declines 35.21% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 54.61% to Rs 38.40 crore

Net profit of Prestige Projects Pvt declined 35.21% to Rs 4.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 54.61% to Rs 38.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 84.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.38.4084.6059.9039.248.3011.608.0011.204.607.10

