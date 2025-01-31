Goa Carbon reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.34 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 9:14 AM IST
Sales decline 52.47% to Rs 129.42 crore

Net loss of Goa Carbon reported to Rs 8.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 34.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 52.47% to Rs 129.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 272.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales129.42272.30 -52 OPM %-6.5217.33 -PBDT-9.6446.83 PL PBT-10.3946.20 PL NP-8.3434.59 PL

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

