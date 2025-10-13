Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Biocon inaugurates first US manufacturing facility in New Jersey

Biocon inaugurates first US manufacturing facility in New Jersey

Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 12:54 PM IST
Biocon announced that it has inaugurated its first manufacturing facility in the United States, located in Cranbury, New Jersey.

The facility, launched in September, is a key part of the company's strategy to expand capacity and improve supply chain efficiencies in the North American market.

The site recently underwent a good manufacturing practice (GMP) inspection by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), which concluded with a single observation. The company said it will address the observation within the stipulated timeline and confirmed that it is not expected to impact ongoing business operations.

Biocon said the Cranbury facility represents a strategic advancement of its operations in the United States, enabling faster access to the companys vertically integrated portfolio of products, benefiting patients in the region. With some products already commissioned from this site and additional launches in the pipeline, the facility is expected to play a key role in furthering Biocons mission to expand access to high-quality, affordable therapies worldwide.

Biocon is a global biopharma company dedicated to improving affordable access to therapies for chronic conditions such as diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune diseases.

In its latest financial results, Biocon reported a 95.2% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 31.40 crore despite a 15.8% jump in net sales to Rs 3,910.10 crore in Q1 FY26 compared to Q1 FY25.

The scrip rose 0.04% to currently trade at Rs 352.90 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 8:16 AM IST

