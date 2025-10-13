Biocon inaugurates first US manufacturing facility in New Jersey

Biocon announced that it has inaugurated its first manufacturing facility in the United States, located in Cranbury, New Jersey.The facility, launched in September, is a key part of the company's strategy to expand capacity and improve supply chain efficiencies in the North American market.
The site recently underwent a good manufacturing practice (GMP) inspection by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), which concluded with a single observation. The company said it will address the observation within the stipulated timeline and confirmed that it is not expected to impact ongoing business operations.
Biocon said the Cranbury facility represents a strategic advancement of its operations in the United States, enabling faster access to the companys vertically integrated portfolio of products, benefiting patients in the region. With some products already commissioned from this site and additional launches in the pipeline, the facility is expected to play a key role in furthering Biocons mission to expand access to high-quality, affordable therapies worldwide.
Biocon is a global biopharma company dedicated to improving affordable access to therapies for chronic conditions such as diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune diseases.
In its latest financial results, Biocon reported a 95.2% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 31.40 crore despite a 15.8% jump in net sales to Rs 3,910.10 crore in Q1 FY26 compared to Q1 FY25.
The scrip rose 0.04% to currently trade at Rs 352.90 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app