INR edges lower amid weak sentiments on escalating US-China trade tensions

The Indian rupee gave back recovery witnessed on Friday and edged lower on Monday morning. The domestic unit opened at Rs 88.75 per dollar and slipped to a low of 88.77 so far during the day. On Friday, rupee recovered over one-week high and appreciated 10 paise to close at 88.69 against the US dollar. Weak local equities and sharp surge in dollar over the weekend are contributing to decline in the Indian unit. Investors fret about an escalation of the trade war between U.S. and China and the potential impact on the global economy. After threatening 100 percent tariffs on China from November 1, U.S. President Donald Trump sounded more conciliatory tone over the weekend, saying that everything would be fine and the U.S. didn't want to "hurt" China. Investors await inflation data as well as key Q2 earnings from prominent companies on the domestic front.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app