Stock Alert: Dmart, HCL Tech, Signatureglobal (India), CAMS, Waaree Renewable Tech

RBL Bank and Sammaan Capital shares are banned from F&O trading on 13 October 2025.

Earnings Today:

HCL Technologies, Anand Rathi Wealth and Just Dial will declare their Q2 results later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Avenue Supermarts (Dmart)s consolidated net profit rallied 3.85% to Rs 685.01 crore on a 15.45% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 16,676.30 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 1,214 crore, registering the growth of 10.96% compared to Rs 1,094 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) on Friday said its board has approved a stock split in the ratio of 1:5. Each share of face value Rs 10 will be divided into five shares of Rs 2 each. The move is subject to shareholder approval through a postal ballot. Waaree Renewable Technologies reported 117.2% surge in consolidated net profit of Rs 116.30 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 53.54 crore posted in corresponding last year. Net sales jumped 47.7% YoY to Rs 774.78 crore in Q2 FY26. Mahindra Lifespace Developers announced that it has acquired 13.46 acres of land in the upscale Nande-Mahalunge area of Pune, with an estimated development potential of around Rs 3,500 crore.

Lupin announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has successfully completed a pre-approval inspection (PAI) at its manufacturing facility located in Somerset, New Jersey, U.S.A. The inspection was conducted over a two-week period, from 29 September to 10 October 2025, and concluded with one observation. Euro Pratik Sales consolidated net profit declined 34.6% to Rs 9.69 crore despite 33.2% jump in net sales to Rs 64.53 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024. Signatureglobal (India) reported 28% decline in pre-sales to Rs 2,010 crore in Q2 FY26 comapred with Rs 2,640 crore posted in same quarter last year. Collections increased 2% YoY to Rs 940 crore in Q2 September 2025.