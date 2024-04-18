Biocon jumps after inking pact with Biomm SA

Biocon gained 2.91% to Rs 270.75 after the company has signed a licensing and supply agreement with Biomm S.A., for the commercialization of Semaglutide (gOzempic), which is used to improve glycemic control in adults with type-2 diabetes.

As per the terms of this agreement, Biocon is responsible for development, manufacturing and supply of the drug product whereas Biomm will be responsible for obtaining regulatory approval and commercialization in the Brazilian market.

The total addressable market opportunity of Semaglutide in Brazil is approximately $580 million as per the IQVIA MAT Q4 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Siddharth Mittal, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD), Biocon, said, Our partnership with Biomm marks another important step forward in our strategy to expand our global footprint beyond the U.S. and Europe for Peptides. This is also in line with our growth strategy of bringing to market a portfolio of complex, GLP-1 drug-device combination products. We are confident that our collaboration with Biomm will provide patients in Brazil, who are living with diabetes, much needed access to advanced, high quality treatment options to help them manage the disease better.

Heraldo Marchezini, chief executive officer (CEO), Biomm, said, Brazil is the fifth country in the world with the highest incidence of diabetes, having 16.8 million adults in the age group of 20 to 79 years with the disease, and an estimated 21.5 million cases by 2030, according to the Diabetes Atlas of the International Diabetes Federation (IDF). We have, therefore, prioritized strategic partnerships to expand the population's access to advanced treatments for this disease and enhance the quality of life for people".

Biocon is an innovation led global biopharmaceuticals company, engaged in the production of therapies for chronic conditions like diabetes, cancer and autoimmune. It has developed and commercialized novel biologics, biosimilars, and complex small molecule APIs in India and several key global markets as well as Generic Formulations in the US, Europe & key emerging markets. It also has a pipeline of promising novel assets in immunotherapy under development.

The company had reported consolidated net profit of Rs 660 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with net loss of Rs 41.8 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations jumped 34.43% year on year (YoY) to Rs 3,953.7 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News