Biocon launches GLP-1 peptide, Liraglutide in the UK

Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Biocon announced the launch of its GLP-1 peptide, Liraglutide, for diabetes and obesity, in the United Kingdom (U.K.). The drug-device combination will be marketed in the U.K. under the brand names Liraglutide Biocon for diabetes (gVictoza) and Biolide for chronic weight management (gSaxenda).

The launch follows the approval from the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), U.K., earlier this year, making Biocon the first generics company to obtain approval for gLiraglutide in a major regulated market.

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

