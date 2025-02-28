Biocon launches GLP-1 peptide, Liraglutide in the UK

Biocon announced the launch of its GLP-1 peptide, Liraglutide, for diabetes and obesity, in the United Kingdom (U.K.). The drug-device combination will be marketed in the U.K. under the brand names Liraglutide Biocon for diabetes (gVictoza) and Biolide for chronic weight management (gSaxenda).

The launch follows the approval from the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), U.K., earlier this year, making Biocon the first generics company to obtain approval for gLiraglutide in a major regulated market.

